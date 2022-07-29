RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022 out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, list here

Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the main exam result for Village Development officer on July 29. Candidates who took the examination can check the RSMSSB VDO Mains Result at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5396 vacancies of Village Development officer out of which 4557 vacancies are for unreserved category and 839 are for reserved category. The RSMSSB Village Development officer Mains Exam which was conducted on July 9 2022.

RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on link that reads, “Village Development Officer(Mains)2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification”

A list will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the list of selected candidates for document verification below:

