SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Here's what you need to know about the exam

The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon close the window for candidates to register for the openings announced for the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO). A total of 5,280 vacancies were announced in an official notification and thereby beginning the registration process for the recruitment drive.

The last date for eligible candidates to apply for the SBI CBO post is December 12, 2023.

The last date for eligible candidates to apply for the SBI CBO post is December 12, 2023. SBI also informed that the selected candidates through the recruitment process will be posted in the applied circle only.

The recruitment process for the SBI CBO post will be held in three phases:

(i) Online Examination

(ii) Screening

(iii) Interview

Online Examination

The online exam will consist of both objective and descriptive tests.

The objective test will be conducted for a total time duration of 2 hours for 120 marks. There will be 4 sections in the objective test i.e English language, Banking knowledge, General awareness/ economy and Computer aptitude. SBI informed that there will be separate timing for every section.

English Language 30 Questions 30 Marks 30 Minutes Banking Knowledge 40 Questions 40 Marks 40 Minutes General Awareness/ Economy 30 Questions 30 Marks 30 Minutes Computer Aptitude 20 Questions 20 Marks 20 Minutes Total 120 120 2 Hours

The descriptive test will be conducted for a total time duration of 30 minutes for 50 marks. It will be conducted immediately after the candidate concludes the objective test.

Candidates are needed to type the descriptive test answers on the computer. The test will consist of two questions (Letter Writing and Essay) for a total of 50 marks.

There will be minimum qualifying marks on aggregate which will be decided by the Bank.

Note: SBI informed that there will be no penalty for wrong answers on objective tests and no sectional qualifying marks.

Screening Test

During the screening test, the online applications and documents of the candidates who qualified for the Online examination will be scrutinised by the screening committee. A merit list will be drawn by the Bank and they will be called for the Interview.

Interview

SBI informed that candidates will have to qualify for the online test and interview separately as the marks secured in both will be used to prepare a final Merit list with a 75:25 weightage given to online test and interview respectively.

Candidates with the top ranks in the merit list will be selected.