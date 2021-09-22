Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

SBI clerk prelims results 2021 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check marks

SBI clerk prelims results 2021: State Bank of India has declared the SBI clerk preliminary exam results 2021. Direct link to check phase 1 marks here:
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:06 AM IST
SBI clerk prelims results 2021: Candidates who taken the SBI clerk preliminary examination can check their marks on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.(sbi.co.in)

SBI clerk prelims results 2021: State Bank of India on Tuesday, September 21 declared the SBI Clerk preliminary exam results 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the SBI cerk preliminary examination can check their results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk prelims exam results 2021: Direct link {to check Marks Secured by the Candidate (Phase-I)}

SBI clerk results 2021 (sbi.co.in)

Here’s how to check SBI clerk Prelims result 2021:

1) Visit the career section of official SBI website

2) Go to current openings

3) Click on the link for SBI clerk prelims result 2021

4) Key-in your roll number or registration number and date of birth

5) Enter captcha code and submit

6) Check marks secured by the candidate (Phase-I)

SBI clerk recruitment 2018: Selection process

The SBI clerk preliminary examination 2021 as held from August 17 to August 19.

The selection process for SBI Clerk posts comprises of preliminary exam followed by main examination.

Note: Visit the official website regularly for latest news and updates on the SBI clerk exam 2021. 

