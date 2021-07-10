SBI Junior Associates prelims exam deferred in 4 cities till July 13

The State Bank of India (SBI) has deferred the Junior Associates preliminary exam in all centres in four cities: Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik till July 13. "The revised date of the examination for these centres will be notified later on," candidates have been informed.

"The candidates, who have been allotted Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centres for Preliminary Examination have been intimated by mail and sms in their registered email id/ mobile number in this regard," the Bank has informed candidates.

Before this, the Bank had notified that the Junior Associate recruitment in Leh/ Ladakh has been put on hold. "The recruitment of Junior Associates for the state/UT of “Ladakh”, “Manipur” and “Leh and Kargil Valley under special drive” has been kept in abeyance till further notice," it had notified.

Junior Associates (Customer support and sales) is a clerical cadre post in the State Bank of India (SBI). Junior Associates are selected through a preliminary exam, a main exam and local language test. There is no provision for Inter Circle Transfer / Inter State Transfer for Junior Associates to be recruited.