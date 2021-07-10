Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SBI Junior Associates prelims exam deferred in 4 cities till July 13
competitive exams

SBI Junior Associates prelims exam deferred in 4 cities till July 13

The State Bank of India (SBI) has deferred the Junior Associates preliminary exam in all centres in four cities: Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik till July 13.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 07:25 PM IST
SBI Junior Associates prelims exam deferred in 4 cities till July 13

The State Bank of India (SBI) has deferred the Junior Associates preliminary exam in all centres in four cities: Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik till July 13. "The revised date of the examination for these centres will be notified later on," candidates have been informed.

"The candidates, who have been allotted Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centres for Preliminary Examination have been intimated by mail and sms in their registered email id/ mobile number in this regard," the Bank has informed candidates.

Before this, the Bank had notified that the Junior Associate recruitment in Leh/ Ladakh has been put on hold. "The recruitment of Junior Associates for the state/UT of “Ladakh”, “Manipur” and “Leh and Kargil Valley under special drive” has been kept in abeyance till further notice," it had notified.

Junior Associates (Customer support and sales) is a clerical cadre post in the State Bank of India (SBI). Junior Associates are selected through a preliminary exam, a main exam and local language test. There is no provision for Inter Circle Transfer / Inter State Transfer for Junior Associates to be recruited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi ja associate sbi exam sbi exam marks
TRENDING NEWS

Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP