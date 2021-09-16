Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SBI SCO admit cards 2021 released, here's how to download
competitive exams

SBI SCO admit cards 2021 released, here's how to download

SBI SCO admit cards 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for specialist cadre officers (SCO) exam on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 08:35 PM IST
SBI SCO admit cards 2021: Candidates who have applied for SBI SCO recruitment examination can download their call letters from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.(sbi.co.in)

SBI SCO admit cards 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for specialist cadre officers (SCO) exam on its official website. Candidates who have applied for SBI SCO recruitment examination can download their call letters from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The call letter can be downloaded till September 25.

The SBI SCO online written test is scheduled to be held on September 25.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 36 posts of assistant manager- engineer (Civil) and 10 posts of assistant manager- engineer (Electrical).

Direct link to download SBI SCO admit cards

How to download SBI SCO admit card:

Visit the the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on "Careers" tab

Click on "Current opening" link

Click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS (DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE EXAM) (ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/ENG/2021-22/13)(Engineer Civil/ Electrical)"

Now click on "CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE EXAM (NEW)" link

RELATED STORIES

Submit your registration number and password. Click on "Login" option

The call letter will appear on the screen

Download the call letter and take its print out

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi sco sbi sco recruitment hall tickets
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JKPSC assistant professor interview schedule released

Exam for Goa Civil Service, other posts on September 19

Bihar: BPSC postpones motor vehicle inspector exam scheduled on Sept 17, 18

CAT 2021 registration deadline extended
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP