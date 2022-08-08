Second phase of UGC-NET exam postponed to September, says UGC chairman

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the second phase of UGC-NET examination to September, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Monday.

The second phase of the UGC-NET exams for PhD admissions were earlier scheduled to be conducted between 12 and 14 August.They will now be conducted between September 20 and September 30.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Phase I of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Examination on 09, 11, and 12 July 2022 for 33 Subjects in 310 Examination Centres located in 225 Cities across the Country,” Kumar said in a series of tweets.

“The second phase of the exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final Phase II examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects,” he said.

The candidates will be informed about their cities of examination centres on September 11 and the admit cards will be issued on September 16.

“Candidates are advised not to go by fake notices being circulated in the social media. They are advised to regularly visit the NTA website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” Kumar said.