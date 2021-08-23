Signature with time, steps to fill OMR sheet: NTA prepares students for NEET

For the upcoming NEET 2021, the national testing agency (NTA) has released a set of guidelines for students. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2021 will be conducted at different centres located in 202 cities throughout the country and abroad on 12 September 2021 (Sunday) from 02:00 to 05:00 p.m.

NEET 2021 will be held in pen and paper mode; therefore students should understand the details of the OMR sheet beforehand so that it is convenient for them to fill the sheet on the exam day.

• OMR sheet will be properly evaluated by the software only if the bubbles are filled in blue or black inked ball point pen.

• Students have to fill 10 digit number Roll Number, 7 digit Test Booklet No. and Test Booklet Code in the OMR sheet and fill the respective bubbles under the numbers.

• Students should not fill in more than one option for any of the questions because there is only one answer, which is the most appropriate for all the question.

• Students should sign with time (in running handwriting) in the declaration column

• Students have been advised not to make any stray marks on the OMR sheet

• The OMR sheet would comprise an original copy and an office copy. While marking or filling the bubbles, students should not separate the copies.

Click here for sample OMR sheet for NEET 2021

“In case of any discrepancy for a particular language, only the English version will be considered as the final version,” the NTA has said.