SSC 2023 - 2024 tentative examination calendar released at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative examination calender for the year 2023-2024. The detailed examination calendar is available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will be held on January- Feburary 2023. The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 will be conducted in March 2023.

The notification for the Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination2022 will be released on January 17, 2023, and the Tier I exam will be held in April 2023.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 examination will be released on April 1, 2023, and the examination will be released on June-July 2023.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 examination will be released on May 9, 2023, and the Tier 1 examination will be held in July - August 2023. The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023 advertisement will be released on July 26, 2023, and the examination will be held in October 2023.

The notification for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 will be released on July 20, 2023, and the examination will be held in October 2023.

