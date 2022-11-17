SSC answer key 2022 for Delhi Police SI, CAPF paper 1 out, direct link

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published answer keys of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (Paper-I) examinations, 2022. Candidates who appeared in these exams can check the tentative keys on ssc.nic.in.

Along with answer keys, the commission has also published candidates' response sheets for the said examinations.

Candidates can raise objections to the tentative answer keys by paying a fee of ₹100 per question.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 16.11.2022 (06:00 PM) to 20.11.2022 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 20.11.2022 (06:00 PM)will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the commission said.

“The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from16.11.2022 (06:00 PM) to 20.11.2022 (06:00 PM),” it added.

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF paper 1 answer key 2022 direct link

SSC SI exam for Delhi Police and CAPF was held from November 9 to 11 at exam centres across the country.