Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC answer key 2022 for Delhi Police SI, CAPF paper 1 out, direct link

SSC answer key 2022 for Delhi Police SI, CAPF paper 1 out, direct link

competitive exams
Published on Nov 17, 2022 10:13 AM IST

SSC Answer Key 2022: Candidates can download Delhi Police SI and CAPF answer keys from ssc.nic.in or use the link given here.

SSC answer key 2022 for Delhi Police SI, CAPF paper 1 out, direct links(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published answer keys of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (Paper-I) examinations, 2022. Candidates who appeared in these exams can check the tentative keys on ssc.nic.in.

Along with answer keys, the commission has also published candidates' response sheets for the said examinations.

Candidates can raise objections to the tentative answer keys by paying a fee of 100 per question.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 16.11.2022 (06:00 PM) to 20.11.2022 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 20.11.2022 (06:00 PM)will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the commission said.

“The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from16.11.2022 (06:00 PM) to 20.11.2022 (06:00 PM),” it added.

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF paper 1 answer key 2022 direct link

SSC SI exam for Delhi Police and CAPF was held from November 9 to 11 at exam centres across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ssc delhi police capf answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP