SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 admit cards for all regions released, direct links here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam from August 13 to August 24. The SSC CGL admit cards have been released for candidates by their respective SSC regions.
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 12:34 PM IST
SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 exam begins on August 13, region wise admit card links here(ssc.nic.in)

The SSC CGL 2020 exam was notified on December 29, 2020. The exam was initially scheduled in May-June but was postponed due to COVID-19. SSC conducts the CGL exam to fill up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations.

Candidates have to download the admit cards from the official websites of the SSC regions.

SSC CGL admit card: Eastern region

SSC CGL admit card: Karnataka Kerala region

SSC CGL admit card: Southern Region (admit cards will be released on August 9)

SSC CGL admit card: North Eastern Region

SSC CGL admit card: Western Region

SSC CGL admit card: Northern region

SSC CGL admit card: Madhya Pradesh region

SSC CGL admit card: Central region

The skill test of the CGL 2019 will be held on September 15 and 16.

