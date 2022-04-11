SSC CGL 2021 Tier 1 admit cards: Direct link to download hall tickets

SSC CGL 2021 Tier 1 admit cards: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam from April 11 to April 24, 2022. SSC CGL admit cards have been released for candidates by their respective SSC regions.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards or hall tickets by visiting the regional websites of SSC.

The direct link to go to the page to regional SSC website and download admit cards for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2022 is provided below:

Candidates have to download the admit cards from the official websites of the SSC regions.

<strong>SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card: Eastern region</strong>

<strong>SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card: &nbsp;Karnataka Kerala region</strong>

<strong>SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card: Southern Region</strong>

<strong>SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card: North Eastern Region</strong>

<strong>SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card: Western Region</strong>

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card: Northern region

<strong>SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card: Madhya Pradesh region</strong>

<strong>SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card: Central region</strong>

<strong>SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card: Western region</strong>

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates on the SSC CGL Tier 1 examinations 2022.