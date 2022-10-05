SSC CGL 2022: Registration ends this week at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission will end the registration process for SSC CGL 2022 this week. The registration process will end on October 8, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for Combined Graduate Level exam can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The last date for making online fee payment is till October 9, 2022. The dates of window for application form correction including online payment is till October 12 to October 13, 2022. The tier I examination will be conducted in December 2022 and Tier II will be notified later. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

SSC CGL 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CGL 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After the closing date for receipt of online applications, the Commission will provide a period of 5 days to enable candidates to correct/ modify online application parameters. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.