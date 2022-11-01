SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam dates announced, test begins on December 1

SSC CGL 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday announced that the first tier of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2022 will be held in December, 2022.

The exam will be conducted from December 1 to 13, 2022, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, the commission said that Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 (CBE) will be held from December 14 to 16, 2022.

The exam schedule is tentative and may change under special circumstances.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” it added.

Admit cards for these exams are expected soon. Candidates are advised to visit the commissions main website, ssc.nic.in and regional websites for more information.

Meanwhile, SSC has declared CGL 2020 final result on ssc.nic.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON