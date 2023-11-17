SSC CGL 2023 final vacancy list released at ssc.nic.in, check notice here

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (CGLE-2023) final vacancy list. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL 2023 examination can check the detailed vacancy list on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2023 Final Vacancy List Announced

According to the notification, a total of 8415 vacancies will be filled in various departments. Previously, around 7,500 vacancies were mentioned.

The SSC CGL 2023 Tier-I results were released on September 19, 2023. The SSC CGL tier-II of the CGLE-2023, was held from October 26, 2023, to October 27, 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 final vacancy list: Know how to check

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on “Final Vacancies for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023”

A new PDF file will be displayed on the screen

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the SSC CGL 2023 final vacancy list below:

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.