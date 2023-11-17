SSC CGL 2023: Important notice on option cum preference form out on ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released option-cum-preference forms for eligible applicants prior to the announcement of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CGL) 2023 final results. The window for the submission of Option-cum-Preference will be active from November 18 to November 26. Candidates who appeared in Tier-II can submit their Option-cum-Preference for the post(s)/department(s) for CGLE-2023 using their login credentials through the official website, ssc.nic.in. SSC CGLE-2023 option cum preference form to be active on Nov 18(ssc.nic.in)

The Tier-I results were released on September 19, 2023. The tier-II of the CGLE-2023, was held from October 26, 2023, to October 27, 2023.

“Before the declaration of final result, Option-cum-Preference(s) for post(s)/ department(s) are required to be submitted by those candidates who have appeared in Tier-II examination. Accordingly, all candidates, who have appeared in Tier-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for post(s)/ department(s) for CGLE-2023 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on the website of SSC (Headquarters) i.e., https://ssc.nic.in , wherein a tab for submission of Option-cum-Preference(s) for post(s)/ department(s) will be activated on 18.11.2023 which will remain active during the period from 18.11.2023 to 26.11.2023 for the candidates who have appeared in Tier-II examination”, reads the official notification.

Candidates should note Option-cum-Preference can be revised only during the aforesaid period and Option-cum-Preference last submitted by the candidate will be treated as final. Candidates who fail to submit preference by the deadline shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of the same and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list / final selection.

Check notice below: