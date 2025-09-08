SSC CGL Admit Card LIVE News: Exam from Sept 12, where & how to download hall tickets when released

SSC CGL Admit Card LIVE News: The steps to download SSC CGL Tier 1 exam hall tickets are given here. (HT file)

SSC CGL Admit Card LIVE News: The Staff Selection Commission is set to release the hall tickets for the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination in due course. Candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level Examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at ssc.gov.in. The commission will be conducting the CGL Tier 1 examinations on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26....Read More

The examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions, and will be set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension. Tier I exam will comprise of 100 questions of 200 marks, and questions will be asked from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.

There will also be negative marking, meaning 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The total exam duration is 1 hour.

Meanwhile, candidates can download the exam city slip for SSC CGL from the official website.

Through this recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill up 14,582 posts in the organisation.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025: How to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets: