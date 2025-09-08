SSC CGL Admit Card LIVE News: Exam from Sept 12, where & how to download hall tickets when released
SSC CGL Admit Card LIVE News: The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be conducted from September 12, 2025. The commission is expected to release the hall tickets soon. Check the steps to download the admit card when released.
SSC CGL Admit Card LIVE News: The Staff Selection Commission is set to release the hall tickets for the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination in due course. Candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level Examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at ssc.gov.in. The commission will be conducting the CGL Tier 1 examinations on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26....Read More
The examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions, and will be set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension. Tier I exam will comprise of 100 questions of 200 marks, and questions will be asked from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.
There will also be negative marking, meaning 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
The total exam duration is 1 hour.
Meanwhile, candidates can download the exam city slip for SSC CGL from the official website.
Through this recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill up 14,582 posts in the organisation.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025: How to download hall tickets
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:
- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
- Click on login link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
- Check the admit card and download it.
- Keep a printout of the same for further need.
