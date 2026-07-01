The correction window for SSC CGL 2026 has been opened today, July 1, 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can now update their details on the official SSC website.

SSC CGL 2026: Correction window opens today at ssc.gov.in, here's how to make changes

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This facility has been provided from July 1 to July 3, 2026. Changes can be made only by those candidates whose application forms were submitted successfully.

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A correction fee must be paid online before the corrected form is submitted. A fee of ₹200 will be charged for the first correction, and ₹500 for the second. After the correction window is closed, no further changes will be allowed. Therefore, all details should be checked carefully before the final submission. More than 28 lakh applications have already been received for the examination.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the SSC 2026 notification, the application correction window is available only to candidates who have already submitted their applications successfully along with the required fee. The correction window will remain open from June 29, 2026 to July 1, 2026 (11:00 PM). During this period, candidates can edit the details entered in their application form and resubmit the corrected application after paying the applicable correction fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the SSC 2026 notification, the application correction window is available only to candidates who have already submitted their applications successfully along with the required fee. The correction window will remain open from June 29, 2026 to July 1, 2026 (11:00 PM). During this period, candidates can edit the details entered in their application form and resubmit the corrected application after paying the applicable correction fee. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the correction window closes, no request for any change in personal details, educational information, category, examination centre, photograph, signature, or any other information will be accepted by SSC under any circumstances. Therefore, candidates are advised to carefully verify every detail before submitting the corrected application. How to Make Changes : {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the correction window closes, no request for any change in personal details, educational information, category, examination centre, photograph, signature, or any other information will be accepted by SSC under any circumstances. Therefore, candidates are advised to carefully verify every detail before submitting the corrected application. How to Make Changes : {{/usCountry}}

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Click on the official website of SSC ssc.gov.in.

Login should be using the correct registration ID and password.

Then select the application form correction link.

Then, the required changes should be made carefully.

Then pay the correction fee online.

The corrected application should be checked properly before submission.

A copy of the final submitted form should be downloaded and kept safely for future use.

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For more details, candidates can check the official SSC website.

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