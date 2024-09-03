SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 hall tickets for 4 regions awaited
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL 2024) in September and five regional offices – Madhya Pradesh, Central, Western, Northwestern and Eastern – have issued admit cards or hall tickets to the candidates. SSC CGL tier 1 admit cards for Northern, Southern, Eastern and Karnataka-Kerala regions are yet to be released. ...Read More
Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the regional websites of the commission to check the admit card status. The list of regional websites can be checked on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in.
SSC CGL tier 1 examination 2024: Region-wise status of admit cards
Northern region: Not released
Eastern region: Not released
Southern region: Not released
Karnataka Kerala region: Not released
SSC CGL tier 1: MPR admit card link
SSC CGL tier 1: CR admit card link
SSC CGL tier 1: WR admit card link
SSC CGL tier 1: NWR admit card link
SSC CGL tier 1: NER admit card link
The CGL tier 1 examination will be held from September 9 to 26, 2024 at exam centres across the country. This exam is for 17,727 graduate-level vacancies at various departments of the central government.
