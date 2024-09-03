Edit Profile
Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 hall tickets for 4 regions awaited

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 3, 2024 9:11 AM IST
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Tier 1 admit cards for four regions are yet to be released. Check details below.
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL 2024) in September and five regional offices – Madhya Pradesh, Central, Western, Northwestern and Eastern – have issued admit cards or hall tickets to the candidates. SSC CGL tier 1 admit cards for Northern, Southern, Eastern and Karnataka-Kerala regions are yet to be released. ...Read More

    Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the regional websites of the commission to check the admit card status. The list of regional websites can be checked on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in.

    SSC CGL tier 1 examination 2024: Region-wise status of admit cards

    Northern region: Not released

    Eastern region: Not released

    Southern region: Not released

    Karnataka Kerala region: Not released

    The CGL tier 1 examination will be held from September 9 to 26, 2024 at exam centres across the country. This exam is for 17,727 graduate-level vacancies at various departments of the central government.

    Follow this live blog for SSC CGL admit card direct links and other updates

    Sep 3, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Where to check tier 1 admit cards

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The tier 1 admit cards for the CGL examination can be checked on the regional websites of the commission. The list is given on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in.

    Sep 3, 2024 9:07 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Admit cards for four regions awaited

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Admit cards for four regions have not been released yet.

    Sep 3, 2024 9:06 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Tier 1 admit card released for five regions

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Admit cards for five regions have been released.

