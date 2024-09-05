SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for Southern region out, 3 regions yet to release hall tickets

SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Welcome to our live blog on the tier 1 admit cards of the Combined Graduate Level Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC CGL tier 1 admit card). Here, you can find all the latest details about the admit card status for the examination, including region-wise direct links....Read More

Six out of nine regions of SSC have released admit cards for the CGL tier 1 examination, with the Southern region being the latest one. Admit cards for the Madhya Prades, Central, Western, Northwestern, and Northeastern regions were issued previously.

Three regions – Northern, Eastern and Karnataka-Kerala – are yet to issue hall tickets for the test.

Candidates have to download the hall tickets from the regional websites of the commission. The list can be checked on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL tier 1 2024: Region-wise status of admit cards

Northern region: Not released. Download here when released

Eastern region: Not released. Download here when released

Karnataka Kerala region: Not released yet.

Southern region: Released. Direct link to download CGL tier 1 admit card

Madhya Pradesh region admit card link

Central region admit card link

Western region admit card link

Northwestern region admit card link

Northeast region admit card link

The tier 1 examination is scheduled to begin on September 9 and end on September 26. One of the most sought-after examinations for government job seekers, SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17,727 graduate-level vacancies notified by user departments of the central government.

Follow this live blog for live updates on SSC CGL admit card.