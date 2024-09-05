SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for Southern region out, 3 regions yet to release hall tickets
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Welcome to our live blog on the tier 1 admit cards of the Combined Graduate Level Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC CGL tier 1 admit card). Here, you can find all the latest details about the admit card status for the examination, including region-wise direct links....Read More
Six out of nine regions of SSC have released admit cards for the CGL tier 1 examination, with the Southern region being the latest one. Admit cards for the Madhya Prades, Central, Western, Northwestern, and Northeastern regions were issued previously.
Three regions – Northern, Eastern and Karnataka-Kerala – are yet to issue hall tickets for the test.
Candidates have to download the hall tickets from the regional websites of the commission. The list can be checked on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in.
SSC CGL tier 1 2024: Region-wise status of admit cards
Northern region: Not released. Download here when released
Eastern region: Not released. Download here when released
Karnataka Kerala region: Not released yet.
Southern region: Released. Direct link to download CGL tier 1 admit card
Madhya Pradesh region admit card link
Central region admit card link
Western region admit card link
Northwestern region admit card link
Northeast region admit card link
The tier 1 examination is scheduled to begin on September 9 and end on September 26. One of the most sought-after examinations for government job seekers, SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17,727 graduate-level vacancies notified by user departments of the central government.
Follow this live blog for live updates on SSC CGL admit card.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Steps to download admit card for CGL tier 1 examination
- Open the regional website of the commission
- Go to the admit card tab
- Open the CGL admit card link
- Enter your login details
- Submit and download the admit card.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Admission certificate for Southern region out
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The SSC has released the tier 1 admission certificate/admit card for the Southern region on sscsr.gov.in. Here's the direct link.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Region-wise status of tier 1 hall ticket
Northern region: Not released
Eastern region: Not released
Karnataka Kerala region: Not released
Southern region: Released
Madhya Pradesh region: Released
Central region: Released
Western region: Released
Northwestern region: Released
Northeast region: Released
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admission certificate out for six regions
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Six regions of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have so far released the admit card or admission certificate for the Combined Graduate Level (tier 1) examination. Southern region is the latest one to release CGL admit cards.