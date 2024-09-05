Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for Southern region out, 3 regions yet to release hall tickets

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 5, 2024 10:08 AM IST
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: 6 out of 9 regions of SSC have released admit cards for the CGL tier 1 examination, with the Southern region being the latest one.
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admission certificate released for Southern region (sscsr.gov.in, screenshot)
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admission certificate released for Southern region (sscsr.gov.in, screenshot)

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Welcome to our live blog on the tier 1 admit cards of the Combined Graduate Level Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC CGL tier 1 admit card). Here, you can find all the latest details about the admit card status for the examination, including region-wise direct links....Read More

    Six out of nine regions of SSC have released admit cards for the CGL tier 1 examination, with the Southern region being the latest one. Admit cards for the Madhya Prades, Central, Western, Northwestern, and Northeastern regions were issued previously.

    Three regions – Northern, Eastern and Karnataka-Kerala – are yet to issue hall tickets for the test.

    Candidates have to download the hall tickets from the regional websites of the commission. The list can be checked on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in.

    SSC CGL tier 1 2024: Region-wise status of admit cards

    Northern region: Not released. Download here when released

    Eastern region: Not released. Download here when released

    Karnataka Kerala region: Not released yet.

    Southern region: Released. Direct link to download CGL tier 1 admit card

    Madhya Pradesh region admit card link 

    Central region admit card link 

    Western region admit card link 

    Northwestern region admit card link 

    Northeast region admit card link 

    The tier 1 examination is scheduled to begin on September 9 and end on September 26. One of the most sought-after examinations for government job seekers, SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17,727 graduate-level vacancies notified by user departments of the central government.

    Follow this live blog for live updates on SSC CGL admit card.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 5, 2024 10:08 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Steps to download admit card for CGL tier 1 examination

    1. Open the regional website of the commission
    2. Go to the admit card tab
    3. Open the CGL admit card link
    4. Enter your login details
    5. Submit and download the admit card.
    Sep 5, 2024 9:26 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Admission certificate for Southern region out

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The SSC has released the tier 1 admission certificate/admit card for the Southern region on sscsr.gov.in. Here's the direct link.

    Sep 5, 2024 9:24 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Region-wise status of tier 1 hall ticket

    Northern region: Not released

    Eastern region: Not released

    Karnataka Kerala region: Not released

    Southern region: Released

    Madhya Pradesh region: Released

    Central region: Released

    Western region: Released

    Northwestern region: Released

    Northeast region: Released

    Sep 5, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admission certificate out for six regions

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Six regions of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have so far released the admit card or admission certificate for the Combined Graduate Level (tier 1) examination. Southern region is the latest one to release CGL admit cards.

    News education competitive exams SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for Southern region out, 3 regions yet to release hall tickets
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes