SSC CGL Exam 2022: Important notice released for Paper I of Tier II exam
SSC CGL Exam 2022 Paper I of Tier II exam important notice has been released. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission has released important notice on SSC CGL Exam 2022. The important notice has been released regarding scheme of Paper I of Tier II exam. Candidates who will appear for Tier II examination can check the notice on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
As per the official notice, Paper I will be conducted in two sessions- Session 1 and Session 2. Session 1 is divided into 3 sections.
All the sections will have two modules. Section 1 Module-I (Mathematical Abilities) and Module-II (Reasoning and General Intelligence). The candidates will get one hour to complete this section. On completion of one hour, this section will get automatically closed. Session 2 has two modules in which Module I is English Language and Comprehension and Module 2 is General Awareness. Section-II will also be for one hour and immediately on completion of one hour, this section will get automatically closed. Section 3 Module-I (Computer Knowledge Test) will commence immediately after completion of Section-II and will be for a duration of 15 minutes. On completion of Module-I of Section-III, Session-I will come to an end.
Candidates will get a break for re-registration for Session 2 soon after completion of Session 1. Module-II (Data Entry Speed Test) of Section-III will be held in Session-II and will be for a duration of 15 minutes.