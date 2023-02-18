SSC CGL Exam 2022: Important notice released for Paper I of Tier II exam

Staff Selection Commission has released important notice on SSC CGL Exam 2022. The important notice has been released regarding scheme of Paper I of Tier II exam. Candidates who will appear for Tier II examination can check the notice on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, Paper I will be conducted in two sessions- Session 1 and Session 2. Session 1 is divided into 3 sections.

All the sections will have two modules. Section 1 Module-I (Mathematical Abilities) and Module-II (Reasoning and General Intelligence). The candidates will get one hour to complete this section. On completion of one hour, this section will get automatically closed. Session 2 has two modules in which Module I is English Language and Comprehension and Module 2 is General Awareness. Section-II will also be for one hour and immediately on completion of one hour, this section will get automatically closed. Section 3 Module-I (Computer Knowledge Test) will commence immediately after completion of Section-II and will be for a duration of 15 minutes. On completion of Module-I of Section-III, Session-I will come to an end.

Candidates will get a break for re-registration for Session 2 soon after completion of Session 1. Module-II (Data Entry Speed Test) of Section-III will be held in Session-II and will be for a duration of 15 minutes.

