SSC CGL Tier 1 admit cards 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, direct link to download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2021 for three regions. The admit card has been released for Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, North Western Region. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be held from August 13-24.

Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the regional websites of SSC.

The direct link to go to the page to regional SSC website and download admit cards for SSC CGL Tier 1 examination 2021 is given below:

Admit card for Madhya Pradesh Region: Direct Link

Admit card for Central Region: Direct Link

Admit card for North Western region: Direct Link

How to download admit card for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2021:

1) Go to the official website of SSC

2) Click on the link for admit card at top navigation bar

3) Click on the link for regional website of SSC from which you have applied

4) Click on the link for admit card

5) Enter details as required and submit

6) Download your admit card and take a print out