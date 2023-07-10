SSC CGL Tier 1 exam admit card released on regional websites, download hall tickets here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jul 10, 2023 06:13 PM IST

SSC has released admit cards for the CGL Tier-I exam 2023, which will be conducted from July 14 to July 27.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier - I), 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam admit card released on regional websites(HT file)

Direct link to download admit card for Eastern Region 

Direct link to download admit card for Southern Region

Direct link to download admit card for North Eastern Region

Direct link to download admit card for Western Region

Direct link to download admit card for Central Region

Direct link to download admit card for North Western Region

How to download SSC CGL 2023 hall tickets

Go to SSC regional websites

On the home page, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ssc staff selection commission admit card.
