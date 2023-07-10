SSC CGL Tier 1 exam admit card released on regional websites, download hall tickets here
SSC has released admit cards for the CGL Tier-I exam 2023, which will be conducted from July 14 to July 27.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier - I), 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at ssc.nic.in.
How to download SSC CGL 2023 hall tickets
Go to SSC regional websites
On the home page, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.