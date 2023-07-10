SSC CGL Tier 1 exam admit card released on regional websites, download hall tickets here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier - I), 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam admit card released on regional websites(HT file)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CGL tier 1 examination will be conducted from July 14 to July 27.

Direct link to download admit card for Eastern Region

Direct link to download admit card for Southern Region

Direct link to download admit card for North Eastern Region

Direct link to download admit card for Western Region

Direct link to download admit card for Central Region

Direct link to download admit card for North Western Region

How to download SSC CGL 2023 hall tickets

Go to SSC regional websites

On the home page, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.