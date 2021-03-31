SSC CHSL 2020 Tier I admit card out for MP and Central Region, know status too

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL exam 2020 Tier I Admit Cards for Madhya Pradesh Region and Central Region. The SSC CHSL exam 2020 is scheduled to be held from April 12 to April 26 at various centres across the country.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the regional websites for that region.

Direct Link to download SSC CHSL exam 2020 Tier I Admit Card for Madhya Pradesh Region

Direct Link to download SSC CHSL exam 2020 Tier I Admit Card for Central Region

SSC has also released the status of candidates for CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2020 for Eastern region and North Western region (Chandigarh).

Steps to Download SSC CHSL 2020 Tier I exam Admit Card:

1) Visit the official website of SSC and click on admit card in the top Nav bar

2) Click on the link for regional SSC of the required region on the page that opens

3) Click on SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card link available there

4) Enter the login credentials and search

5) The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates who will qualify in the CHSL 2020 Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam.