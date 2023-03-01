SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 admit card released on regional websites, get links here
SSC admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Examination.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at ssc.nic.in.
The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from March 9 to 21 at exam centres across the country.
Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Northern Region
Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Central Region
Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Western Region
Here's the direct link to download the admit card for North West Region
Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Karnataka Kerala Region
Here's the direct link to download the admit card for North East Region
Here's the direct link to download the admit card for MPR Region
SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 admit card: Know how to download
Vist the SSC regional websites
On the home page, click on the admit card link
Key in your log in details
Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.