SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 has been released for Tier I. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of regional SSCs. Download link available here.
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 12:50 PM IST
SSC CHSL: Download Admit Cards for all regions, exam from April 12

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL admit card 2020 for Tier I examination. The admit card has been released for all regions and is available to candidates on the official site of regional SSCs. The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level examination for Tier I will be conducted from April 12 to April 27, 2021 across the country.

The Tier I examination will comprise of objective questions. The questions will be asked from English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness. The paper will be set in both English and Hindi. Candidates can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

How to Download

• Visit the official site of regional SSCs.

• Click on SSC CHSL admit card 2020 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC NRAdmit Card Link
SSC CRAdmit Card Link
SSC ERAdmit Card Link
SSC WRAdmit Card Link
SSC SRAdmit Card Link
SSC NWRAdmit Card Link
SSC KKRAdmit Card Link
SSC NERAdmit Card Link 
SSC MPR Admit Card Link
Candidates who will qualify the Tier I examination will be called to appear for Tier II examination. The exam date and other details of Tier II will be announced after Tier I result is declared.

SSC will fill up Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators posts through CHSL examination. This recruitment drive will fill up 4726 posts in the organization.

