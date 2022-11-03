SSC CHSL Exam 2022 notification scheduled on November 5 postponed, notice here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 03, 2022 06:15 PM IST

SSC CHSL Exam 2022 notification scheduled to release on November 5, 2022, has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has postponed SSC CHSL Exam 2022 notification release. The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 notification that was scheduled to release on November 5, has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The notification will now be released on December 6, 2022. As per the official notice, “Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 5.11.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 6.12.2022.”

The examination for Tier I was scheduled in February- March 2023, which is expected to be postponed as well.

This recruitment drive will fill up posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator. Candidates who will apply for the posts should be between age group 18 – 27 years.

The application fees is 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

