SSC CHSL Exam City 2025 News: Where, how to check exam city slips, check details

Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to release the SSC CHSL Exam City Slips 2025 for Tier 1 on Monday, November 3, 2025. Candidates appearing fort the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 will be able to check their exam city slips on the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Exam City 2025 News: The CHSL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 12, 2025. The steps to check exam city slips is given here.

The commission had informed in an official notice, “City - Live for the candidates appearing in CHSLE 2025 Tier-1 exam will be activated on Monday 3rd November 2025, when the candidates can log in to the portal and see details of the City/Date and Slot allotted.”

SSC is scheduled to conduct the CHSL Tier 1 exam 2025 on November 12, 2025. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit cards 2025 will be released three to four days before the examination date, the commission said.

Notably, the commission introduced the facility of choosing the examination city, date and shift as per candidates' choice this year. The facility for slot selection was open from October 22 to 28, 2025.

Candidates, while utilizing the facility, were advised to exercise their option to choose examination date, city and shift carefully as any request for further change would not be entertained. The allotment is being made on the basis of choices exercised by the candidates themselves, the SSC stated.

SSC CHSL Exam City Slips 2025: How to check Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the exam city slips:

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, go to the Login tab.

3. Enter your details to log in, and submit.

4. Check the exam city slip displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.