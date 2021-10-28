SSC CHSL tier 2 exam in January; 45,429 candidates to appear

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to conduct the tier 2 phase of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2020 from January 9, 2022. A total of 45,429 candidates have qualified the tier 1 exam and are eligible to appear for the SSC CHSL tier 2 exam.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam result was declared on October 27. The final answer keys of the exam will be released on November 5. The tier 1 exam was held from April 12 to 19 and again from August 4 to 12.

“The Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) of CHSLE, 2020 is scheduled for 09.01.2022 (Tentatively). The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. However, the candidates, who are unable to download their Admission Certificate, may contact the concerned Regional Office concerned, immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admission Certificate is solely on the candidates,” the SSC has said.

‘Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 05.11.2021. This facility will be available for a period from 05.11.2021 to 25.11.2021. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,’ it has added.

