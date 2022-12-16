SSC CHSL Tier II results 2022 declared, check list of qualified candidates

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Tier-II (Descriptive Paper) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2021 result released. Candidates can check the SSC CHSLE 2021 Tier-II result on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSC CHSLE 2021 Tier 1 examination was announced on August 4. A total of 54,341 candidates were shortlisted for the Tier-II examination of CHSLE 2021.

“The DEST/Typing Test of the qualified candidates will be held on 06.01.2023 and the detailed schedule will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional offices in due course”, reads the official notification.

The notification further added," Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 23.12.2022. This facility will be available for a period from 23.12.2022 to 05.01.2023".

Direct link to check the list of the candidates short-listed to appear in DEST for the post of DEO (Other than CAG) (List-III)

Direct link to check the list of the candidates short-listed to appear in Typing Test for the post of LDC/JSA & PA/SA (List-I)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to check the list of candidates short-listed to appear in DEST for the post of DEO in CAG(List-II)

SSC CHSL Tier II results 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Next, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the printout for future reference.