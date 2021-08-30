SSC Constable GD 2021 registration closes tomorrow

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration portal for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ministry of Home Affairs and Commission.

The application forms for the SSC constable GD 2021 exam is available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in and the last date to apply is August 31.

Apply online

The recruitment process will consist of computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination and document verification.

A total of 25,271 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Class 10 pass candidates between 18-23 years of age are eligible for the exam.