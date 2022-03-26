SSC Constable GD Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Constable GD Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The written examination was conducted from November 16 to December 15, 2021 in computer based mode. Candidates who will qualify the written examination will have to appear for the physical efficiency test/ physical standard test. The details for the same will be shared by the Commission soon.

Direct link to check result

SSC Constable GD Result 2021: How to check

To check the result, candidates will have follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration number and roll number and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key along with question papers will be available on the official website from March 28 to April 26, 2022. Candidates can check their marks by using their registration number and registered password.