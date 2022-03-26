Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Constable GD Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check
competitive exams

SSC Constable GD Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

SSC Constable GD Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their respective results. 
SSC Constable GD Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 09:53 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Constable GD Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

The written examination was conducted from November 16 to December 15, 2021 in computer based mode. Candidates who will qualify the written examination will have to appear for the physical efficiency test/ physical standard test. The details for the same will be shared by the Commission soon. 

Direct link to check result 

SSC Constable GD Result 2021: How to check 

To check the result, candidates will have follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration number and roll number and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The final answer key along with question papers will be available on the official website from March 28 to April 26, 2022. Candidates can check their marks by using their registration number and registered password. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc gd ssc result exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP