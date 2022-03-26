SSC Constable GD Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Constable GD Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified the examination will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test. A total of 2,85,201 candidates out of which 31657 are female candidates and 2,53,544 are male candidates provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in the PET/ PST, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>. Candidates can check the result through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check result here</strong>

SSC Constable GD Result 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration number and roll number and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The call letters to candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST to be conducted by the CAPFs, will be issued by the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF. Candidates can download the call letter through the official site of SSC.