SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020: List of withheld candidates out

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020. The list of withheld candidates has been released and is available on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

A total of 625 candidates was kept withheld for further scrutiny by the Commission owing to suspected use of unfair means. After due scrutiny of these 625 withheld cases, the candidature of 135 candidates has been provisionally cleared. Out of the said 135 candidates, 125 belong to Select List and the remaining 10 candidates belong to the Reserve Panel. Accordingly, the Commission has decided to declare the result of the 125 candidates, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>.

The candidature of 490 candidates is still under suspicion and hence the matter has been referred to Delhi Police for further investigation. Candidates can check their results through the official website by following these simple steps given below.

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, click on Constable result.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.