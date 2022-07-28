SSC Delhi police head constable and constable driver exam 2022 schedule released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for the posts of Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022. The date for Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2021 for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II has also been released. Interested candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website ssc.nic.in

According to the schedule, SSC Delhi Police Driver exam will be conducted on October 21, 2022 and the Head Constable exam will be conducted on August 27, and 28, 2022.

The limited departmental competitive examination will be held on August 13, 2022.

All the exams will be conducted in computer based (CBT) mode.

Candidates can apply for the vacancies till July 29, 2022 and make the online fee payment till July 30, 2022 till 11:00 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2268 vacancies, out of which, 1411 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Driver)-Male and 857 are for the post of Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male/Female in the Delhi Police.

