SSC Exams 2021: MTS and SI in Delhi Police exams postponed, check notice here

Staff Selection Commission has postponed SSC Exams 2021 on June 25, 2021. MTS and SI in Delhi Police exams have been postponed by the Commission until further orders. Candidates who want to appear for these two exams can check the official notice on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

As per the notice, Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination (Paper-I) 2020 was scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 20, 2021, and Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II) 2020 on July 12, 2021, has been postponed. The fresh dates of the examination that has been postponed will be announced by the Commission in due course of time.

The registration process for MTS Paper I was conducted till April 6, 2021. Those candidates who will qualify the Paper I examination will be eligible to appear for the Paper-II exam. As per the previous schedule, the Paper-II examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2021.

For Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, the Paper-II exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 1, 2021, which was postponed due to the pandemic. Later the exam was scheduled in July, which now remains postponed. Candidates who have qualified Paper I examination are eligible to appear for Paper-II exam. The Paper I exam was conducted from September 29 to October 5, 2021.