SSC Exams 2023 Calendar: CGL, CHSL, JE and SI exam dates released at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Exams 2023 Calendar. The calendar has been released for examination to be conducted on October, November and December 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be conducted on October 25 26 and 27, 2023, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 (Tier II) will be conducted on November 2, 2023, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023 (Paper-II) will be conducted on December 4 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be conducted on December 22, 2023.

SSC Exams 2023 Calendar: How to check

To download the exam calendar, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Exams 2023 Calendar link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

