SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: Grade C, SSA, JSA & other exam dates out at ssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 13, 2023 10:12 AM IST

SSC February Exam Calendar 2024 has been released. Grade C, SSA, JSA & other exam dates is given below.

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC February Exam Calendar 2024. The exam dates have been released for exams to be conducted in the month of February, 2024. Candidates who are interested for the exam can check the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: Grade C, SSA, JSA & other exam dates out (ssc.nic.in)

As per the official notice, Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2019 and Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2020-2022 will be conducted on February 6, 2024.

SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2019 and SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2020-2022 will be conducted on February 7, 2024. JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2019-2020 and JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2021-2022 will be conducted on February 8, 2024. Central Secretariat Assistants' Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2022 will be conducted on February 12, 2024.

SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: How to download

To download the exam calendar by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC February Exam Calendar 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

SSC Exam Calendar 2024

Topics
ssc.nic.in
