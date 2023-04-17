SSC GD 2022 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in: Know how to download

Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer keys for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission announced the result of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination on April 8. The Candidates will be able to download the final answer keys from the official website till May 8.

SSC GD 2022 final answer keys: Steps to download answer key

Go to official website at ssc.nic.in

Next, click on the “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the final answer key link available in the pdf

Download and take the print for future reference.