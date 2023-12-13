SSC GD 2024: Important notice issued to all candidates on ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has asked candidates of the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination (referred to as SSC GD 2024) to apply for the examination well ahead of the deadline without waiting till the last date. The application process will be closed on December 31 on ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD 2024: Important notice issued to all candidates(ssc.nic.in)

Candidates should submit their forms ahead of the deadline to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days, it said.

“Candidates are further cautioned that no extension of last date for submission of application shall be granted under any circumstances,” the commission said.

As per the schedule, the last date for making online fee payment is January 1, 2024.

SSC GD 2024 will fill up 26146 vacancies in the following organisations:

BSF: 6174 vacancies

CISF: 11025 vacancies

CRPF: 3337 vacancies

SSB: 635 vacancies

ITBP: 3189 vacancies

AR: 1490 vacancies

SSF: 296 vacancies

To apply for SSC GD, candidates need to pass Class 10 from a recognised board. The age limit is 18-23 years and the cut-off date is January 1, 2024.

The recruitment process will consist of the following stages: Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

The application fee of SSC GD 2024 is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the exam fee.

