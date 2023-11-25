Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC GD Constable 2024 on November 24, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC GD Notification 2024 Live Updates

SSC GD Constable 2024 registration begins at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to apply (ssc.nic.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process will end on December 31, 2023 and the last date for making online fee payment is till January 1, 2024. The correction window will open on January 4 and January 6, 2024. The computer based test will be conducted on February- March 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 26146 vacancies of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR).

Check direct link to apply here

SSC GD Constable 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable GD Exam 2024 link available on the official website.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.