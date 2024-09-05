SSC GD Notification 2025 Live: Constable exam notification today at ssc.gov.in
SSC GD 2025 Notification Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for the Constable (General Duty) recruitment examination, 2025 today, September 5. Once released, candidates can check it on ssc.gov.in. The notification for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was scheduled to be released on August 27, but the commission postponed it due to administrative reasons....Read More
As per the examination calendar, the last date to apply for SSC GD 2025 is October 5. However, with the postponement of the notification release date, the schedule for application form submission may be revised.
The computer-based exam is tentatively scheduled for January-February, 2025.
The exact dates for application, fee payment, and correction window will be mentioned in the notification.
The notification will also contain important information for candidates such as eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, application process, exam pattern, etc.
