Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    SSC GD Notification 2025 Live: Constable exam notification today at ssc.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 5, 2024 11:38 AM IST
    SSC GD 2025 Notification Live Updates: Once released, candidates can check the Constable exam notification on ssc.gov.in.
    SSC GD Notification 2025 Live: Constable notification releasing today at ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)
    SSC GD Notification 2025 Live: Constable notification releasing today at ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)

    SSC GD 2025 Notification Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for the Constable (General Duty) recruitment examination, 2025 today, September 5. Once released, candidates can check it on ssc.gov.in. The notification for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was scheduled to be released on August 27, but the commission postponed it due to administrative reasons....Read More

    As per the examination calendar, the last date to apply for SSC GD 2025 is October 5. However, with the postponement of the notification release date, the schedule for application form submission may be revised.

    The computer-based exam is tentatively scheduled for January-February, 2025.

    The exact dates for application, fee payment, and correction window will be mentioned in the notification.

    The notification will also contain important information for candidates such as eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, application process, exam pattern, etc.

    Follow this live blog for live updates on SSC GD 2025 notification.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 5, 2024 11:38 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Live: Last date to apply for the test

    SSC GD 2025 Live: As per the commission's tentative calendar, the last date to apply for the exam is October 5. However, since the notification release date has been postponed, the application schedule may also be revised.

    Sep 5, 2024 10:39 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Live: Notification release date was postponed

    SSC GD 2025 Live: Originally, the SSC Constable GD notification was scheduled for August 27. However, the commission postponed the date to September 5 due to administrative reasons.

    Sep 5, 2024 10:37 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Notification Live: Application process likely to begin today

    SSC GD 2025 Notification Live: The application process for the Constable GD examination is also expected to begin today, September 5, after the notification is released. Candidates can apply for the examination on ssc.gov.in.

    Sep 5, 2024 10:35 AM IST

    SSC GD Notification 2025 Live: Where to check the notification

    SSC GD Notification 2025 Live: The notification for the Constable recruitment examination will be released on ssc.gov.in. It will not be available on the old website of the commission (ssc.gov.in).

    Sep 5, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Live: Notification releasing today

    SSC GD 2025 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for the Constable (GD) recruitment examination today, September 5.

    News education competitive exams SSC GD Notification 2025 Live: Constable exam notification today at ssc.gov.in
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes