SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2022: Registration begins, details here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2022 notification. Candidates who want to apply for Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The registration process was started on July 8 and will end on July 29, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 857 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important dates

Opening date of application: July 8, 2022

Closing date of application: July 29, 2022

Last date for fee payment: July 30, 2022

Date of window for application form correction and online payment of correction charges: August 2, 2022

Schedule of computer based exam: October 2022

Vacancy Details

Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male: 573 Posts

Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Female: 284 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised Board with Science and Mathematics as subjects. OR National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the trade of Mechanic-cum-Operator Electronic Communication System. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), PwD, Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.