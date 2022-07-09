Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2022: Registration begins, details here

SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2022 registration begins. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 
Published on Jul 09, 2022 09:00 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2022 notification. Candidates who want to apply for Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The registration process was started on July 8 and will end on July 29, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 857 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important dates

  • Opening date of application: July 8, 2022
  • Closing date of application: July 29, 2022
  • Last date for fee payment: July 30, 2022
  • Date of window for application form correction and online payment of correction charges: August 2, 2022
  • Schedule of computer based exam: October 2022

Vacancy Details

  • Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male: 573 Posts
  • Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Female: 284 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised Board with Science and Mathematics as subjects. OR National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the trade of Mechanic-cum-Operator Electronic Communication System. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years of age.

Detailed Notification here

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), PwD, Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

