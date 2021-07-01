Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC JE 2020 paper 1 result declared; 5,711 qualify for paper 2
SSC JE 2020 paper 1 result declared; 5,711 qualify for paper 2

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the paper 1 exam result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020.
JUL 01, 2021
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the paper 1 exam result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020. The SSC JE paper 1 result is available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates who have qualified in this exam are eligible to appear in the paper 2 which is a descriptive paper.

The SSC JE 2020 paper 1 exam was held in computer-based mode from March 22 to March 24. After the exam, the Commission had released the answer key. “Representations received from the candidates against the Tentative Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The modified Answer Keys have been used for evaluation,” the Commission has said.

A total of 5,711 candidates have been shortlisted for the SSC JE 2020 paper 2 exam out of which 3,826 candidates will appear for civil engineering subject and the rest for mechanical and electrical engineering subjects.

The minimum qualifying marks in the SSC JE 2020 paper 1 is 30% for candidates belonging to unreserved category, 20% for those belonging to OBC and EWS categories and 20% for all other categories.

So far, the date of the SSC JE paper 2 exam has not been fixed yet. “The schedule for conduct of Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of Junior Engineers Examination, 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit website of the Commission regularly, for further updates,” the Commission has informed candidates.

The final answer key of the exam will be released on July 7.

The marks of all the candidates will be released on July 10.

