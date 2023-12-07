SSC JE 2023 answer key for Paper II released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

Staff Selection Commission released SSC JE 2023 answer key on December 7, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination–2023 (Paper-II) can download the answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The computer-based test was conducted on December 4, 2023 at different centres across the country.

As per the official notice, the candidates’ Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keysare now available on the official website. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it from December 7 to December 9, 2023. For each question the objection is raised, ₹100/- has been to be paid as processing fees. The representations received after 6 pm on December 9, 2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC JE 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC JE 2023 answer key for Paper II link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the link.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

