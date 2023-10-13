SSC JE 2023 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link to check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Tier-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying &Contract), 2023 examination. Candidates can check the JE 2023 answer keys through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC releases answer key for JE 2023 exam

The computer-based recruitment examination for the JuniorEngineer was conducted from October 9 to October 11 at different exam centres. Candidates will be able to check their results through their examination roll number and password. Candidates will be able to raise objections from October 13 to October 15.

“Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 13.10.2023 (05:00 PM) to 15.10.2023(05:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 15.10.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances”, reads the official notification.

SSC JE 2023 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination – 2023: Uploading of candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with Tentative Answer Keys”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the answer key link

Key in your login details

Check the answer keys

Take the printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.