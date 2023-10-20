Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC JHT Answer Key 2023: Paper I objection window closes today at ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT Answer Key 2023: Paper I objection window closes today at ssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 20, 2023 02:01 PM IST

SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 Paper I objection window closes today, October 20, 2023. The direct link to raise objections is given here.

Staff Selection Commission will close the objection window for SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 Paper I on October 20, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT Answer Key 2023: Paper I objection window closes today at ssc.nic.in

The Paper I of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 was conducted in the Computer Based Mode on October 16, 2023. The answer key was released on October 18, 2023.

The objection window was also opened along with the release of the answer key on October 18, 2023. The last date to raise objections is till today, October 20, 2023 6:00 PM. To raise objections, candidates will have to make a payment of 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on October 20, 2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Direct link to raise objections 

Follow the steps given below to raise objections.

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF will open where candidates can check the link.
  • Click on the link and enter the required details.
  • The answer key will be displayed.
  • Select the answer for which objection is to be raised.
  • Click on submit and make the payment of processing fees.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

