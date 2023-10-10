SSC JHT, JT, and SHT 2023 exam admit cards released at regional websites, get link here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 Tier 1 examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the regional websites.

SSC releases admit cards for JHT, JT, and SHT 2023 Tier 1 exam(ssc.nic.in)

The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 will be conducted on October 16.

SSC JHT, JT, and SHT 2023 admit card released: Know how to download

Visit the SSC regional websites

On the home page, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use