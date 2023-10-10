SSC JHT, JT, and SHT 2023 exam admit cards released at regional websites, get link here
SSC releases admit cards for JHT, JT, and SHT 2023 Tier 1 examination
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 Tier 1 examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the regional websites.
The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 will be conducted on October 16.
Direct link to download admit card for Karnataka Kerala Region
Direct link to download admit card for Southern Region
Direct link to download admit card for North Eastern Region
Direct link to download admit card for Western Region
Direct link to download admit card for Central Region
Direct link to download admit card for North Western Region
SSC JHT, JT, and SHT 2023 admit card released: Know how to download
Visit the SSC regional websites
On the home page, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use
