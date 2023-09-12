SSC JHT, JT, SHT 2023: Last date to apply for translator recruitment exam

Staff Selection Commission will close online registrations for its translator recruitment examination 2023 today, September 12. Eligible candidates can apply for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination (SSC JHT, JT and SHT exam 2023) on ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT, JT, SHT 2023: Last date to apply today

Through this recruitment drive, SSC will fill 307 JHT, Junior Translation Officer, Senior Translator and SHT vacancies.

An window to make corrections in application forms will be provided between September 13 and 14. The paper 1 examination is tentatively scheduled for October and exact exam date(s) will be announced later.

Here are information about the vacancies:

Junior Hindi Translator: 21 vacancies.

Junior Translator: 263 vacancies.

Junior Translation Officer: 13 vacancies.

Senior Hindi Translator: 9 vacancies.

Senior Translator: 1 vacancy.

To know eligibility criteria and other details regarding each post, candidates can check the notification.

To apply for this recruitment drive, candidates have to pay a fee of ₹100 online. However, women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation do not have to pay it.

