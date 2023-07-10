Staff Selection Commission has released notification for the candidates who want to apply for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023. According to the notification SSC will not extend the last date for submission of the application under any circumstances. The last date for the submission of the application form is July 21. Candidates who have not applied can apply through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS and Havaldar exam 2023: Important notice issued for aspirants

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 21.07.2023 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days. Candidates are further cautioned that no extension of last date for submission of the applications shall be granted under any circumstances”, reads the official notification.

SC MTS & Havaldar recruitment 2023: How to apply

Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Log in to your account

Fill out the application form

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Submit the application form

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.