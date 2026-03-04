SSC MTS Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, direct link to download here
Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 can check the provisional key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened. The objection window will remain opened till March 6, 2026 till 6 pm. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections against it by paying ₹50/- per objection challenged.
Tentative Answer Key(s)/ Response Sheet(s) will not be available after the above-specified time limit. Any individual request for providing Response Sheet(s)/Tentative Answer Keys will not be entertained in the future under any circumstances.
Direct link to download SSC MTS Answer Key 2026
SSC MTS Answer Key 2026: How to download
To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
2. Click on SSC MTS Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
5. Check the answer key and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The computer-based exam was held from February 4 to 20, 2026, at various centres across the country. The exam consisted of two sessions- Session 1 and 2. Session 1 had 40 questions of 120 marks on Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving. Session 2 had 50 questions of 150 marks on General Awareness and English language and Comprehension. The candidates got 45 minutes to complete Session-I and Session II. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
